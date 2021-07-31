Ahead of Saturday’s ward congresses nationwide, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have agreed to adopt consensus candidates for ward congresses across the 16 local government areas of the state.

This is just as the chairman of the Kwara APC ward congress committee, Prof Jonathan Ayuba, urged all the stakeholders to ensure that the process is peaceful and orderly.

At the end of the stakeholders’ meeting called by the congress planning committee in Ilorin, members of the party unanimously settled for consensus candidates across the 193 wards.

The pre-congress stakeholders’ meeting was attended by top party chieftains from the state, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Speaker of the House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi Salihu; Senators Yahya Oloriegbe (Central); Lola Ashiru (South); House of Representatives members; House of Assembly members; Kwara APC caretaker committee chairman, Alh Abdullahi Samari, and many others.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the party congress is a democratic process designed to ensure smooth running of the party.

He reiterated the commitment of the APC administration to serve the masses.

“We are here only for Kwarans. They voted for us and we must continue to think about our people. We must not disappoint our people. We know what we are doing tomorrow (Saturday). Speakers have spoken and I wish everyone safe journey to our respective places. May we have a successful outing tomorrow,” said the governor, who was represented by deputy governor Kayode Alabi.