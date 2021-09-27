Religious body and the non-governmental organisation pathfinder has called for more awareness and collaboration for necessary stakeholders to enlighten couples in regards to child birth spacing and contraceptives.

They made this known at the Media round table in commemoration of World Contraceptive Day 2021, to understand the gap that exists between sexual and reproductive health right and also to improve the reportage to fill the gap organised by Pathfinder in Abuja yesterday.

According to Pathfinder Country Director, “The reality is that sex happened every day and it does not only happens in marriages, but it also happens amongst young people”.

“It is high time we start looking at what is happening and also use information we gathered to make decisions and also help ourselves and young people.

“Pathfinder vision is to ensure that every young individual would be able to exercise their reproductive health right, decide the life they want to live, whether to have children or not”.

The pastor of all saints military Church Mogadishu Cantonment, Godwin Michael, explained that concentrative as it implies in Christian dome is as old as a formality, from the beginning God created man, he said to him, go into the world and multiply, be fruitful, from that point in time, man is allowed to plan life the way he wants his life to be.

“We need to plan our home these days. The Bible did not frown at contraceptives. What Bible frowns at is when you have them and you cannot take care of them. There is every need to plan your family, train them to be God fearing and also allow God to help us bring them up.

Abuja-based Imam, Mukhtar Abdul Rahman, said family planning can be carried out for different reasons like the health of the mother, fears that the unborn child deformity can make both couples embark on family planning.

In his welcome remarks, senior program advisor, reproductive health, Pathfinder International, Sakina Bello, urged the journalist to use their various platform to advocate for adequate funding, sexual and reproductive health services as well as the implementation of policies that would enable and increase access to reproductive health services.