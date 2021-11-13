Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated the Lone Stars of Liberia 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group C game decided at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco on Saturday .

The visitors started the match on the strong foot and it did not take long for them to open the scoring at the Stade Ibn Batouta.

Iheanacho made a fine run to the penalty area when goalkeeper Boison Wynney brought him down and referee Youssef Essrayri instantly pointed to the spot.

Osimhen stepped forward and brilliantly converted the penalty in the 15th minute to give the Super Eagles the lead.

Everton star Alex Iwobi was in fine form for Rohr’s side from the middle of the park and they continued their dominance in ball possession.

Following his positive contributions from the left flank, Jamilu Collins put the ball into the back of the net in the 29th minute but it was ruled out for offside.

Nigeria’s midfield stood out in the opening 30 minutes and shortly after the disallowed goal, Osimhen was through on goal but failed to hit the target to double the visitors’ lead.

Towards the break, Maduka Okoye was called to action and he made some eye-catching saves within five minutes to preserve the Super Eagles’ lead.

The second 45 minutes started with Liberia getting in the game with improved ball possession and chances created while Nigeria struggled to test Boison with shots.

In the 55th minute, Leon Balogun made an impressive attempt to stop an attacking move by Lone Stars.

Shortly after the hour-mark, Iwobi was replaced by CSKA Moscow’s Chidera Ejuke while Peter Butler brought in Moussa Sanoh and Allen Njie to boost his attacking force.

Ahmed Musa was introduced in the 87th minute for Iheanacho and he stepped forward to double the Super Eagles’ lead after Osimhen was brought down by goalkeeper Boison in stoppage time.

The Fatih Karagumruk forward is now the most capped player in Super Eagles history with 102 appearances.

Nigeria lead Group C with 12 points after five games while their closest rivals Cape Verde secured a 2-1 comeback win over Central African Republic to extend their tally to 10 points.

The Super Eagles are now set for the deciding game against Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday, where they have to avoid defeat to secure their progress to the play-off round.