Nigeria’s Super Eagles would be out against the Lone Stars of Liberia today in the penultimate match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group C tie at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco .

The three- times African champions, Super Eagles would hope to join the likes Mali, Senegal and Morocco in the final round of the African qualifiers.

Nigeria is in pole position to book a place in the final round of qualifiers but will have to work for it when the players take to the pitch.

For the hosts, Liberia, while they find themselves rock-bottom in Group C, they will be looking to dent Super Eagles chances at home.

Super Eagles made a very strong start to the World qualifiers after a 2-0 win over Saturday’s hosts in the reverse fixture played in Lagos back in September.

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, was the hero that day as the ‘senior man’ scored both goals.

In all, the previous five matches have seen three wins in favour of Nigeria compared to Liberia’s one, while the other game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gernot Rohr will have a full complement of his team to choose as he is currently spoilt for choice with all invited players but John Noble available.

Saturday’s match will kick off at 5pm Morocco time.