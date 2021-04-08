BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN |

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said his administration is committing huge resources into fixing basic education, healthcare, roads and water infrastructure to attract massive investments to all parts of the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this at the Igbomina West Social Political and Economic Summit in Agbeola Oro, Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

“Here in Kwara South, as in everywhere across our state, we are battling with the dearth of basic amenities that can support economic growth. It is for this reason that a lot of investments are going, equitably, into fixing basic education, healthcare, access roads and link bridges, and access to potable water,” AbdulRazaq added.

Represented by the senior special assistant on community interventions, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, the governor urged the people of the state to support the administration’s efforts to rebuild the state.

“Meaningful investments cannot happen without necessary infrastructure, security of lives and properties, a deliberate effort to foster unity and understanding, and business friendly policies,” he added.

AbdulRazaq noted that the administration is taking every local government area in Kwara State into consideration in its distribution of government programmes and projects without leaving out communities in Igbomina land.

“For example, the rehabilitation of the road leading to the National Museum Esie is to make the ancient monument accessible to tourists and attract supporting investments like malls, hotels, big restaurants, and others to stimulate economic activities.

“We have also rehabilitated the General Bamigboye Road that links the popular Olomu market; work is ongoing on the popular Nitel-Okerimi Oro Grammar School road. We have also fixed Taiwo Road in Omu Aran. Over 700 kilometres of road will be done across the state under the RAAMP project which we have paid for to give our farmers ease access to the market,” the governor stated.

He added that conscious efforts are also being made to improve electricity supply and boost businesses in the axis of the state as the government has procured and installed a number of transformers in strategic areas.

The governor also said that various scope of work is currently ongoing in more than 43 schools across the state.