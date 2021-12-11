The Nigerian government has said much ground has been covered and many milestones achieved in its open governance process designed to drive down the government’s anti-corruption project and instil discipline in public finance management.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Clem Agba made the remark yesterday on the sidelines of the 2021 Open Government Partnership (OGP) national steering committee agenda for the 14th meeting.

The minister pointed to the repealing and re-enactment of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and citizens engagement in the budgets process as some of the achievements recorded so far in the implementation of the OGP.

Nigeria signed up for the open governance initiative in 2016 with a commitment entrench a transparency in governance process, including open budgeting and procurement process.

Agba also disclosed that the federal government was developing a software called iMonitor to allow Nigerians to help monitor projects for transparency. He said the software is being developed for 200 million Nigerians that can help government monitor its projects across the country.

“OGP is helping us to bring in transparency and integrity. And that’s why we are focusing more on monitoring and evaluation of capital projects across the country. That is why we are also developing a sofetware which I-mark so that 200 million who are desperate can help us to now monitor our projects,” Prince Agba said.

The minister stressed that implementation of the government’s beneficial ownership transparency requires legal framework to achieve the desired impact.

He said the next stage was developing the register, there is one currently at the extractive industry and the national register is been developed.

Non state actors’ co-chair, Mrs Nkem Ilo said OGP Nigeria has been working on reforms from open contracting down to beneficial ownership. “As the year comes to an end, we will look at how to evaluate the implementation of NAP2 and prepare for the national action plan three.

“The biggest achievements for OGP were the BOT, review of the CAMA and having more citizens involved in development process of the budgets and national development plan,” Ilo said, adding that the NAP2 was left with eight months, claiming that a lot still has to be achieved. “I urge all the committee members to sit up for a wonderful result.”