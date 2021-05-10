ADVERTISEMENT

International Container Terminal Services, ICTSI, a terminal operator has refuted any link to a shady deal as reported by an online medium.

It would be recalled that an online medium recently reported that the company was linked as a proxy owned by the Dangote Group in an alleged shady deal involving the suspended managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman.

According to the report, last year, some coastline terminals, formerly operated by Integrated Logistics Services’ (INTELs) in Onne ports complex, Rivers State, were confiscated and subsequently awarded to Dangote Group through a proxy company, International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) Nigeria Limited.

In a press statement by the company yesterday signed by its senior vice president, Hans-Ole Madsen, ICTSI said it is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote group of companies.

‘‘We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services inc (ICTSI) is a Philippine listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on 6 continents.ICTSI ranks as a top-10 port operator in the world,’’ the statement read in part.

ICTS was established in December 1987 in the Philippines. According to the company, soon after consolidating and strengthening its flagship operations at the Manila International Container Terminal, the company launched an international and domestic expansion programme and now operate in many countries across the world, employing more than 7,000 people.