By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

As the security situation in Benin City continues to deteriorate with cult-related killings, escapees from the two correctional centres in the Edo State capital have been sending threat messages to policemen who investigated and prosecuted their convictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is just as a medical doctor attached to the Central Hospital, Dr Maxwell Orosanye was shot by Mobil filling station along Siluko road and his Toyota Corolla car snatched from him. He, however, survived with bullet wounds.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Kokumo said his men are working within existing limitations to restore normalcy to the state.

He confirmed that the three policemen who got shot on Friday by hoodlums were recuperating.

He said: “You can imagine what it means that three police stations along Sokponba road were destroyed and burnt, patrol vehicles destroyed in several other parts of the state capital, all the officers in these stations now operate from the headquarters.

“The #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums and it took a violent turn in Edo State and prisoners were set free, what do you expect? Some of these escapees have been sending threat messages to policemen who investigated and prosecuted them, one of the escapees who was convicted for murder went that same day to kill the prosecution witness in his village but he was rearrested immediately.

” Everybody must be part of the restoration of sanity. People who know these escapees should avail us information about them”

” But I am assuring you that we are not sleeping but with what has happened to the police in Edo, some of these hitches are expected. But we are not sleeping and we will continue to work. As I speak to you I am on my way to visit three of our personnel, an assistant commissoner of police and two inspectors who were shot, they recuperating,” the commissioner said.

According to him, three persons were yesterday shot dead along Evidence Street by Isior while two dead bodies were discovered near Uselu along Ugbowo road yesterday morning.