Director, corporate communications department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, yesterday said that the bank was collaborating with security agencies in the country to fish out and prosecute ponzi scheme operators who specialise in defrauding innocent Nigerians of their money.

Nwanisobi added that the apex bank has also embarked on the sensitisation of members of the public on how best to identify and avoid such fraudulent schemes.

He disclosed this in Abakaliki during this year’s edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Fair which took place at Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

“We expect that we should be our greatest security for yourselves. And so, when we sensitise the people on such ponzi schemes and they begin to see some of these things, they will know. The other thing is for us to work with security agencies to ensure that those who defraud Nigerians must be brought to book”.

“We have done quite a number in this regard. We work with security agencies to ensure that those who claim what they are not, are brought to book”.

“But the most important thing, like I keep saying, is that we are the greatest security. There is no way somebody will come and tell you that he has a product that will give you 10 per cent every month and that translates to 120 per cent per annum”.

“Where is he going to make the money from? What kind of business is the person doing? Is the person regulated?”

Speaking on the E-Naira launched by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, he said “the issue of security and dependability of the e-naira platform is guaranteed, guaranteed because the technology uses cryptography encrypted with two factors authentication”.

“The E-Naira project is a journey, we expect that there are going to be minor challenges and I can tell you where some of these things are coming from”.

In an address, the Abakaliki Controller, CBN, Mr. Chris Adayi decried low South East participation in various economic initiatives of the central bank.

Mr. Ajayi said the low participation of the initiatives by the South East has remained so for years despite efforts to enlighten and sensitise them on those initiatives.

He urged people in the zone to take advantage of the various CBN economic initiatives and policies to enhance their economic growth and wellbeing.

“The CBN fair has served as a veritable platform to enlighten the public on the various initiatives of the bank.

This sensitisation fair like others before it, is anchored on the pursuit of sound economic policies that will engender economic growth through the financial leverage that these initiatives provide”.

Some of these initiatives include the payment system initiative, real sector initiative, financial inclusion, consumer rights, grievance redress mechanism and a host of others”.

“We are all aware of the launch of the CBN digital currency known as e-naira by the president on October 25, 2021. It is my sincere hope that all questions regarding any grey area would be adequately addressed in this fair”.