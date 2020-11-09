Rt Hon, Marcus Onobun is the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly. In this interview with PATRICK OCHOGA, the speaker gives insight into the circumstances that led to the change of leadership of the State Assembly and other critical issues in the state.

So much has been heard about Edo Assembly in the last few weeks. What is the current state of affairs?

The state of the Assembly as you asked depends on what context you are asking. For me, the Assembly is up and running, the Assembly is doing the business the people of Edo elected us to do, and as far as we are concerned, we are doing our best at ensuring that the responsibility of law making, responsibility of over-sights are carried out diligently. So, these are what we are doing.

As a youth so much responsibility has been placed on your shoulder. What will you do differently to avert another round of crisis?

The good news is that at the Edo State House of Assembly today, I am the youngest and if you watch what happened a few weeks ago, you will agree with me that it was a collective decision of all members of the House to make me Speaker of the House. I don’t know what qualities that I actually possess that made them to have that confidence in me. But one thing that I can assure you is that for the fact that they have reposed this confidence in me as a youth representative, l will not disappoint them. This change of leadership came during the ENDSARS protest that rocked the nation and one of those agitations today is youths involvements in governance which I know l represent, looking at the polity across the country.

So, what my emergence signals is about rapid and radical change in the way things weredone and open up space for more younger ones to come into politics, governance, to come into administration and this opportunity. l have to maximize this opportunity in order not to block the opportunities of so many other young Nigerians.

Let it be said that when Hon Marcus Onobun was given a position of leadership at his young age he was able to bring about the radical turn around and change that Edo people desire. At this point, like I said before our responsibility is law making. What are those laws that we are making, it is for the betterment of the people? It is about youth development? It is about youth mainstreaming? It is about youth’s inclusiveness? All of these are things we have to start putting in place to support the government of Godwin Obaseki to bring the desired change to Edo people. Then, talk about over-sight, are we doing the job we are required to do? The legislators also have the power to check the excesses of the government. Do we have the courage to do what is necessary? What I can tell you is that things will change this time around. In checking some of these excesses it does not mean we are in confrontation with the government but we are helping the government and also reminding them of what we have appropriated and how it can be evenly distributed appropriately. So, many of these things and of course to represent our people across the state and by extension to represent my generation which is the youths and that we are able to have a proper bargain to look into the civil service to know who are the older people that need to leave the system, and we also encouraging the youths to come in.

Iam aware and conscious that I stepped into a very large shoe but I can assure you God will give us wisdom and we have the backing of young Nigerian youths to do that which will bring about remarkable turn around and in another two, three years I can bet you Nigeria will never be the same again. I will tell you that what has happened now may have caused us so much casualty but in few years from now, taken the right steps, those confrontations, those agitations, those requests from the Nigeria youths the country will be better for it because more than half of the voting population today are youths and we must begin to maximize such opportunity.

One of the reasons advanced for removing the former speaker, Hon. Frank Okiye has to do with alleged financial misconduct and that he was not carrying members along. Are you ready to share the money with others now that you are in the saddle?

The House did not accuse Okiye of not sharing the money. What transpired was that the House of Assembly needed to strengthen the grounds for the job we were elected to do and like I mentioned before it was a unanimous decision by the House that I should take the mantle of Leadership. You will recalled that having gone through the process of signing the 9 signature to take out the former speaker, we realized that he had actually turned in his resignation earlier that day but unfortunately it has reached the point of announcement of new speaker before the letter of impeachment, the news went out that the speaker was impeached.

However, we took steps to make the correction by commuting his impeachment to resignation so I want to tell you that the house is together and Hon Frank Okiye is with us and today the ten of us are together. They have so much confidence in my leadership and remember the speaker draws strength from its members. So the issue of money does not arise at all. If at all there is any major reason the change of guard is to strengthened the base of the leadership, to refocus the direction of the house and to give the best dividend of democracy to our constituents across Edo State.

The 14 members-elect seats have been declared vacant. Is the House disposed to a political solution in resolving the crisis under your leadership?

First, we are all politicians and there is nothing that is impossible. I would like to state very clearly that those 14 members-elect seats have been declared vacant and you are aware that they are in court and there is nothing any other person can do until maybe the court makes any pronouncement on it. We are expecting that INEC should be getting ready to conduct an election to fill that vacancy because we have to get it right. It is not easy for 10 people to do the job meant for 24 people, it is quite a herculean task, we are overworking ourselves, nobody can go for holiday, or travel out of the state for one week. We are looking forward to having a complete House and that is why I want to use this opportunity to call on INEC to quickly conduct elections to fill the vacancies and help the House to complete 24 and all the constituencies represented. I have had to represent my constituency, represent other constituencies, and do their jobs in terms of representation, oversight function and even law-making. Some areas you would have gotten support but as it is you can’t get that anymore because those people are not there. So it is not easy on us and also the constituent that members had refused to come for inauguration and there is nothing anybody can do about it except the court declared otherwise.

As the governor’s man is it right to insinuate that he masterminded your emergence as Speaker?

He never masterminded my emergence. We are arm of government and independent and like I said earlier, the support I got was from the overwhelming members of the House and you can attest to the fact that the way the House is run now the governor tried as much as possible to allow the business of the house run without interference. So it is wishful thinkingfor people to expect that having changed leadership Mr governor will go against it. I want to tell you that the House is restructured to support Obaseki. I want to tell you that seven of us who defect to the PDP declared our support for the governor and also made a clear declaration to help him succeed for the betterment of Edo people.

With the Esan agenda ahead of 2024, we learnt that some of your supporters are already projecting you for the governorship as one of Obaseki’s trusted foot soldiers. What is your take on this?

It is very normal for people to make projections and permutations, don’t forget that it is God that gives power. When I contested election to come to the House of Assembly I never believe that at this point l would be speaker of Edo state House of Assembly, I take things as it comes, whether i am the governor’s man, yes and I have demonstrated that am supporting the governor and there is nothing that will strain my relationship with the governor.

As for the issue of 2024, I think it is not even ripe because I am going to seek re-election in 2023. So I am looking forward to that before any other opportunity that comes. Let’s not bother or distract Mr Governor as to who takes over from him. First of all let us help the governor to settle down, the governor received enormous support and to whom much is given much is expected, I honestly feel for Obaseki at this point because expectations are high and resources are low. He must put things together and think of what to do differently and do better for the people of Edo state and not who takes over from him. In any case as the governor’s man I will be joining and supporting whoever the governor chooses to succeed him at the end of the day.

What is your take on the ENDSARS and clamour for good governance protests by the Nigerian youths?

The ENDSARS protest ignites the burden that the Nigeria people have to bear over time and it happened in such a way that the Nigerian Youths could not bear anymore, the police brutality, injustice that are been meted on them and I salute the courage of those youths to have come out to registered their displeasure over the way things are running in this country.. Unfortunately the hoodlums, hooligans took advantage of the protest to bring about destructions of properties, burning of institutions and trying to now play down the essence of the protest. But the good news was that listening to the Presidential broadcast where he mentioned that Nigeria youths have spoken, their voices have been heard loud and clear. The good news is that their voices have been heard, the Nigeria government has taken into consideration all their displeasure they have registered and as you can see, with the Judicial Panel of Enquiring that have been set up across most states in the country, and the urgent steps the President has put together to reach out to unemployed Nigeria youths, steps the President has put together to reach out to the unemployed Nigeria youths and also look into ASUU that are on strike to see that the Nigeria youths are busy and engage shows that the government has actually heard their voices loud and clear in spite of the hijack of the protest by the hoodlums that had to caused untold hardship on the other Nigerians.

Finally, come 12 November Governor Obaseki will be inaugurated for another four years. What kind of relationship are we expecting under your leadership with the executive as against insinuation that the House is a rubber stamp Assembly?

The House cannot be a rubber stamp to any executive anywhere. Edo state House of Assembly cannot be different and having a robust relationship with the executive doesn’t mean the legislator would be a rubber stamp to the executive. For the House to agree where necessary does not mean we are a rubber stamp to the executive. If the people overwhelmingly voted for the governor it means that whatever they ask us to do in terms of supporting his programs and policies we will do. The days of crisis and bickering are over, don’t forget that Edo people are at the heart of everything we do.