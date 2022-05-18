Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has refuted a statement by the Presidency that it ordered a section of Nigeria to leave the country.

The Presidency said yesterday that it was aware of the latest statement from the so-called “Northern Elders Forum.”

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who released a statement, said the Presidency wished to reassure Nigerians that it “remains their democratically elected leadership which takes the decisions that steer our nation – and no one else.”

When LEADERSHIP contacted NEF on the development, its spokesperson, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said, “Northern Elders Forum did not release any such statement and the Presidency did not quote it or attribute it to a signatory.

“It would appear that the Presidency is falling or is playing into some mischief. Northern Elders Forum believes in the desirability and utility of a united Nigeria. It has neither the right nor the wish to see any part of Nigeria lost,” he stressed.

According to Shehu, no self-appointed and unelected group can take this right from Nigerians – no matter how much coverage they might enjoy in the media.

He said Nigerians listen to elected leaders, not opinionated tin-gods who have no traction with any responsible group.

The presidential aide said, “It is a delusional arrogance that would lead such a group to publicly state terms and conditions for the existence of our nation.

“Who gave them the right to ask for the exclusion, or expulsion of any one, group or section of the country from the Federal Republic of Nigeria? The Nigerian government does not take guidance nor invitations from such groups – only from the Nigerian people who put governments in office.”

“Any group can refer to themselves as ‘leaders’, but in Nigeria, if you have not been elected by Nigerians to a leadership role, then you are not – and the government certainly doesn’t recognise you as such.

“Like many other countries around the world, Nigeria is feeling the strain of the current period of volatility and uncertainty. Now is not the time to seek to exacerbate divisions amongst Nigerians. Rather, we call on all Nigerians to come together and work to overcome the challenges we face as one nation, one people,” he added.