The terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna Train penultimate Monday night, have threatened to kill all abducted passengers if government fails to meet their demands.

Although they didn’t mention their demands and whether it was the Federal Government or Kaduna State government they were referring to but in a viral video recorded before freeing one of the abductees, Alwan Ali-Hassan, who is the managing director of Bank of Agriculture (BoA) on Wednesday, the abductors said the Bank chief was released based on the holy month of Ramadan and his age.

The terrorists, who covered their faces throughout the one-minute-twenty-one-second-long video, said they were not into terrorism for money, hence they don’t need money since government knows their demands.

“We are the ones who abducted those people in the train some days ago. You can see them but this one (Ali-Hassan) because of his pleadings and his age, we pitied him, because of the Holy month of Ramadan, we brought him out in order to hand him over to his people.

“But this government has to know what is happening. This is not for anything, we only pitied him. Here is he if he has any further explanation to make, he will speak with his mouth,” the first bandit that spoke said.

When Ali-Hassan was asked to speak, he said he was released based on his age and pleadings from him even as he called on the Federal Government to quickly meet with the leadership of the terrorist group and negotiate the release of other captives, who he said were in deplorable conditions.

The second bandit, who spoke with more threats, said they can turn the place where the other abductees were kept into an abattoir if the government fails to quickly meet their demands.

“This is what we are saying in a nutshell, it is either you quickly meet our demands or we exterminate those people (kidnapped passengers) because it’s a minor thing for us. We are not doing this for money, you know what we want. So, either you quickly do the needful or we carry out our wish. This is the summary of our message,” he stated.