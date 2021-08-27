Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said his administration engaged development partners to lift the state economy in the face of the global financial challenges.

He attributed the massive investment in the state by local and foreign investors worth millions of dollars to the collaboration of his administration with development partners.

The governor spoke yesterday at the first edition of Ekiti Civic Engagement with various interest groups in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor said the forum was designed by his administration to give account to citizens on policies, ongoing and completed projects and at the same time receive feedback from the grassroots.

Representatives of interest groups like market women, transport unions, community leaders, artisans, professional associations were given opportunities to speak on the policies, programmes and projects of the administration.

The Ekiti Civic Engagement, according to the chief of staff to the governor, Biodun Omoleye, would be taken to all local government areas in the state as a mark of the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, probity, transparency and accountability to the people.

Some of the projects facilitated by government’s partnership with development partners include the resuscitated Ikun Dairy Farm, Rice Mills in Ado Ekiti, Cassava Processing Plants in Oke Ako-Irele axis, rehabilitation of major dams, construction of interstate roads, ongoing Agro Cargo Airport, among others.