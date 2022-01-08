Following the official declaration of bandits as terrorists, northern governors have expressed hope that the military will decimate them before the rainy season.

The chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the North is an agrarian region and they want the people to go back to the farm as insecurity is keeping them away.

He also raised the alarm over the rising cases of kidnapping in his state and the region.

He said; “Part of it was also the status of some of these bandits around and you can see that already the federal government has described them as terrorists, the military is now going to do full engagement.

“These were some of the issues that were raised in our communique in Kaduna. So we’re already beginning to see and we’re also getting prepared in the North for such action, that’s what we’re expecting.

“Let us do massive action that will ensure that within the first quarter of this year, people will have hope that we’re going to live with security and we’re going to live peacefully in all the parts of the North because we’re expecting these actions before the next rainy season.

“Those are some of the things and then addressing in collaboration with the security agencies and our vigilantes, the issue of kidnapping, which is now getting very serious.

“The last part of it is the engagement of traditional rulers. Of course, we’ve sent a bill to the National Assembly on the role of traditional rulers and we’re hoping that we’ll pursue that on behalf of the northern governors to ensure that this bill gets through so that traditional rulers will complement the efforts of the government in addressing insecurity in their various states,” he added.