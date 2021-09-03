Nigeria’s outstanding PR, media production and management company, TMY Media owned by AJAYI SOLOMON is mainly focused on production and management centred majorly on entertainment news and lifestyle.

Narrating the inspiring success story of TMY Media, Ajayi Solomon, a serial entrepreneur and media guru recalled, “The full meaning of TMY Media is Tree Money Yard. The name was inspired in 2010 and established in 2013 after departing from Bravo House of Entertainment with a vision to set up a music record label group. So far, we have grown to render different services in the Nigerian entertainment sphere. Such as TMY media Render Music Production, TMY media render photography, TMY media render video graphic, TMY media render digital Marketing, TMY render face_beat, TMY render musical equipment and we also have a rehearsal studio for entertainers. We render printing press and have an online tv platform. We have a lot to offer.”

Also listing the major clients TMY Media has worked it in its eight years of establishment, the founder maintained that they have worked with a lot of companies, entrepreneurs and entertainers around the world in the likes of Dafribank, Lekkiajahikoyi, Obi cubana

Mr Jay autos LLC, Givers supportive foundations, Blord, Obisgalary, Lekan kingKong, Mr Patrick, Kalybos, Xolane Ndhlovu and many more.

Ajayi Solomon, the Boss of TMY Media, also disclosed that winning the trust of clients was the basic challenge the company encountered at its initial stage. “It was hard for people to trust us as a capable and efficient outfit that can deliver results since we were then still a growing media in its early stage,” he stated.

He went on to explain how the company scaled the hurdle: “We first focused on building TMY Media to the level and standard of people’s expectations. Those without experience will find it difficult working with popular celebrities and entrepreneurs because of their level of exposure.”

Speaking of what makes TMY Media outstanding among others, he affirmed: “We are like no other media in the way we go about our services, and we guard our integrity. We are trustworthy, our truth is cast in iron and we go out for the satisfaction of our clients.”