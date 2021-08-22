The Federal Governemnt is yet to make definite pronouncement on the fate of Boko Haram members that have surrendered, the Minister of Forwign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama has said.

Onyeama spoke on Saturday following apprehension about reported effort by the government to integrate the surrendered Boko Haram commandants and others back to the society.

The Minister said this while fielding questions during the 2021 Annual Public Lecture of the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA) in Abuja with the theme “Continuity and Change in Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerians have demanded that the terrorists should be punished for the crimes they committed against the Nigerian citizens rather than being allegedly pardoned. But the minister has assuaged the feelings of those kicking against reported amnesty for the ‘repentant’ terrorists.

Addressing the gathering which include foreign diplomats, Onyeama said, “ The mechanisms we are adopting is local and we are looking at experience from other countries in taking a definitive decision on what to do. I guest we would also look at individual case. We can’t just have a blanket decision. There are so many aspect to that but the government is yet to take a definite decision on that.I think very soon, we would have a definite position.”

Onyeama, who also represented the Guest Lecturer, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, said President Muhammadu Buhari is the arrow head of the country’s engagement diplomacy, which has yielded much fruit with the appointment as well as the election of many Nigerians in global and continental bodies.

He noted that the Diplomatic engagements of Nigeria under President Buhari has led to the repatriation of Nigeria’s stolen assets back to the country and also boosted the war against corruption in the country.