BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that the sum of N11.7 billion, which translates to an average of over N500 million every month have been paid to pensioners in the state.

The governor who revealed this at the annual conference of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) where the governor was honoured by the body as the Pensioners’ Friendly Governor and conferred with an Award of Excellence in Governance assured that the state government would ensure that pensioners in the state would never be owed their pensions and gratuity.

Makinde also pledged that his administration would offset the N56 billion accumulated gratuities the past administration owed pensioners before his tenure of office lapses.

The state commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, in a statement on Sunday, while appreciating the gesture of NUP, Makinde, who was represented by his executive assistant, Administration and General Services, Reverend Idowu Ogedengbe, said the award was an encouragement for the governor to be more committed to the welfare of pensioners in Oyo State.

“When we came into administration in May 2019, we promised the people to serve them with sincerity, probity and accountability, we promised to run a government of inclusiveness and we are very mindful to let the people know the challenges we were facing when we came into office, we had quite a huge liability of arrears, pensioners’ gratuity was amounting to about #56billion and we did not want to give any excuse for non-performance.

“We decided to start off-setting these gratuities and as of today, we have paid out of that amount, N11.7 billion, which translates to an average of over N500 million every month, we desire to do more because it is our firm belief as an administration that you do not muzzle the mouth of the horse that trash the corn, our pensioners deserves the best, they have used their active years to serve the State, now that they are out of service, we owe them the responsibility to ensure that they live a good life.