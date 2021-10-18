Kaduna State Government is focused on maintaining its credentials as one of the foremost investment destinations in Nigeria and has so far attracted $2.8bn in investments and pledges.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made this promise while presenting the 2022 draft budget to Kaduna State House of Assembly, with the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe and senior government officials in attendance.

The governor recalled that Kaduna state ‘’ recently hosted the sixth edition of the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADIVEST). This concluded with the commissioning of the tomato processing plant of Tomato Jos, one of the investors in the agriculture sector in our state.’’

El-Rufai said that the government is looking forward to the commissioning of the Gujeni iron and steel plant of the African Natural Resources and Mines in Kagarko LGA early in 2022.

‘’We also expect the Dangote-Peugeot vehicle assembly project and the OCP fertiliser plant located along the Kaduna-Abuja Road to come on stream,’’ the governor also promised.

According to him, ‘’work is progressing well on the roads, bridges and other infrastructure required for the Damau Milk Farm project, a collaboration between our state, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Arla, the European dairy giant.’’

‘’This is a ranching project, designed to help transform and modernise livestock production in Kaduna state, by sedentarising farmers and involving them in a commercially viable animal husbandry business,’’ he added.

The governor who noted that his administration launched the Urban Renewal Programme in June 2019, described it as ‘’an unprecedented investment in urban infrastructure that is changing Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.’’

‘’We have built, upgraded and expanded infrastructure in these cities as part of a coordinated effort to improve the economic competitiveness of our state and increase its appeal as a place to live, work and rest,’’ he added.

El-Rufai said that ‘’without hiking tax rates, Kaduna state has become a top five state for Internally Generated Revenue in Nigeria, collecting N50.7bn in taxes and levies in 2020. This is almost four times the N13bn that the state collected as IGR in 2015.’’