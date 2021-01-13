By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

President of the United Furniture Dealer’s Association of Nigeria, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe, yesterday disclosed that machines worth over three billion Naira was destroyed in the recent fire incident that engulfed the Kugbo furniture Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Egwuekwe who is also chairman Of Kugbo International Market Traders Association (KIMTA) however called on the federal government to assist the traders and the members of the association to rebuild their shops and damaged machines.

An early morning fire, last Sunday, razed the popular furniture market in the Kugbo area of Abuja, destroying goods and items worth several millions of Naira were destroyed by the incident. The same market was destroyed by fire in January last year.

Egwuekwe further called for the establishment of a fire station in the market to avoid a recurrence noting that over 3 Billion was lost during the incident adding that machines and goods were destroyed in the inferno.

He thanked members of the Armed forces the army and the navy and the fire service for their timely intervention which nipped the fire outbreak noting without their support the entire furniture market with the timber shed would have been razed to the ground.

He called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the FCT administration to urgently come to their aid.