Traders in Garki Model Market in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT said they lost over N500m worth of goods during the lockdown, while many of them lost their capital and are out of business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairman of the traders association, Igwe Friday Ozochi, who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Abuja yesterday, said despite the huge losses, the traders had not received any form of assistance from government.

Ozochi said government had refused to recognize traders in the sharing of the COVID-19 palliatives, especially at a time they needed such assistance to cushion the effects of the lockdown on their businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic dealt with us in the sense that for many months, we were indoors and many people lost their goods. But the government refused to remember the traders in the sharing of palliatives. They did not give the traders any palliative. As we speak, many traders have left the market, because they were not able to continue with their businesses after the COVID-19 lockdown, because they have lost their goods and capital, and there is no single way the government has assisted them, not even a cup of rice or dime was given to any trader in the market,” he said.

He attributed the high rent at the market to the activities of civil servants who connive with government agents to increase rent at the expense of the common man.

“Let me inform you that over 80 per cent of shops in the market is owned by civil servants. And that is why the cost of shops in the market is still high. If the government wants to bring down the price of shops in the market, they know how to do it better, because most of the shops are owned by civil servants,” he added.

Ozochi, who is also the Ozo Chimere Eze 1 of Pyakasa Kingdom in AMAC, advised his kinsmen and residents of the FCT, especially those residing in Pyakasa community to live peacefully with one another.