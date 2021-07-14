A witness, Mrs Stowe Opeyemi, yesterday at the ongoing trial of suspected rapists and murderers of 300-level student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Blessing Omowumi, at a Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, narrated how the deceased’s lifeless and naked body was found in a sitting room in Tanke area of Ilorin, the state capital.

Omowumi was allegedly raped and murdered by the suspects on 2nd June, 2021.

The suspects are Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (aka Easy), Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed (Rashworld), Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo (aka Bashman) and Akande Taiye Oladoja were brought to court for alleged rape, murder and armed robbery.

In her evidence-in-chief, Mrs. Opeyemi, who claimed that the late Omowumi was her second cousin, told the court that the deceased lived with one Dr Dupe Shittu, adding that Shittu’s curiosity on the said day, when Wumi’s phone number was not reachable made the family members to launch a search team for her whereabouts.

“Dr Shittu called me on that day that Omowumi’s phone number was not reachable. There and then two of Dr Shittu’s kids and I went to their house. When we got there we tried to open the sitting room it seemed to have been locked from inside. Then we went back to our mother’s house which is on the same street. From there Dr Shittu with her kids and I came back with a carpenter who broke the door open.

“When the door was opened we saw the lifeless body of Wumi on the floor with her face up and her two legs widely opened. Her neck was tied with a towel soaked in blood. Her pant was also by her side. A wrapper was also tied round her neck. We also found a knife on one of the chairs in the sitting room. There was equally a blood-stained pillow beside her body.

“A sheet of paper with an inscription of “no forgiveness from University of Ilorin,” was placed on her stomach too, while her school Identity card (ID) was also beside her. Her two hands were tied behind her back. Thereafter, we all rushed out of the sitting room. Then Dr Shittu went to report the incident at the police station in the same.