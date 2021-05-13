ADVERTISEMENT

The FIFA Council member said Gernot Rohr-led Eagles will be fully busy in the coming month of June.

“We want to keep the Super Eagles busy in this coming next month knowing fully well bulk of the leagues in Europe would have come to an end and after they rest a while, they should engage in top grade friendly in order to keep the boys in better shape ahead of world Cup qualifiers which is crucial for us as a nation.”

“It has has always been our philosophy to get grade A friendly for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. If you look at our track records we always get friendly matches that can put the team in shape and for cohesion of the team and the forthcoming one is not an exception,” Pinnick stated.

Super Eagles who have already qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon are due to kick start the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September and Pinnick believes better preparation as well as qualities friendly matches would keep the team in good form for the qualifiers.

“There have been good and quality preparations so far and I think we’ve got quality young lads in the team hopefully the next African Cup of Nation might just be the time for the Super Eagle to have a podium performance again.”

The FIFA Council member concluded by saying the world cup quallfiers demand adequate preparation.