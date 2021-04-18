The deputy governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sunny Tyoden, in this interview with JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, says power needs to be devolved to states. Excerpts:

What is being done to check illegal mining on the Plateau?

There is little the state can do on its own. We are working with the federal government because constitutionally, mining is under the federal government. We have told the artisans and farmers to form associations and get operational licences to be able to work legally since we know that the minerals are there.

There seems to be fragile peace in Plateau. What will it take to maintain this peace?

What will help to strengthen the peace is not just governmental affairs. It should be a collective effort. We all have a stake in the development of Plateau. We have been setting up traditional institutions all over the place because we believe they have a role to play in enthroning peace in their domains. In those days, when a foreigner came, he first visited the traditional ruler but, that trend has faded away. Now we have made them know that they have a role to play in maintaining peace in their domains, monitoring strangers and other things. There is need for dialogue because problems will always be there but, we can check it through dialogue.

Has dialogue worked on the crises?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dialogue has worked because immediately we came in, we set up a form of interaction between the Beroms and Fulani because that seems to have been the tinderbox. It was difficult at first but eventually they opened up which provided the basis for understanding. So dialogue is critical. We have tried to maintain an open door policy where everybody feels he is a stakeholder.

Quite a number of people have come out to reject the idea of RUGA that was proposed by the FG, what options is the state looking at?

what the state government has in mind is not RUGA. The federal government has come up with this national livestock transformation programme. We need to sensitize people on this because we have already keyed into it. We are starting with Kanam and Wase local government areas. Most of the grazing reserves have been overtaken by people but, the one in Kanam is lying fallow. So we are not taking anybody’s land and it is not going to be restricted to any particular ethnic group. It is not going to be restricted to just raising cattle. It will involve all types of animal farming that is domestic to Plateau. There is a law in the state assembly that will provide legal framework to the livestock transformation.

Are you worried with the spate of kidnapping and banditry?

I think the extent it is spreading, it is adding to the insecurity we have on ground. We have a law on that, but it is one thing to pass a law and another to enforce it. I think once an example is made, it will deter others.

Given an opportunity to advice the FG as a deputy governor on how to end insecurity, what will it be?

I still think the FG is doing its best. Some states have advocated for state police.

Are you an advocate of state police?

I will support a situation where a security structure is under the state like the Operation Rainbow we have now. They are not to replace the national police. The problem with the Nigeria police is lack of empowerment. With the necessary equipment and training, they will do a good job. We can also empower the local vigilante we have on ground because they know everyone in the communities.

Some are also advocating for restructuring, do you think it will solve this problem?

We have been restructuring since 1960 ad nothing has really changed. But I agree that we need to devolve some powers from the central to states and local governments.

Do you support local government autonomy?

If local government autonomy will be followed by a deliberate attempt to monitor and evaluate their activities, then I will accept it.

Coming back to you, there have been reports of no love lost between you and the governor, what is your relationship?

My relationship with the governor is perfect and I chose the word ‘perfect’ because it is so.

Politicians are beginning to align and realign, what is your future plan?

I think Plateau people will determine whether we are relevant for 2023 or not.