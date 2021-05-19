Lagos State government yesterday disclosed that a total number of 223 children were rescued on the streets in the state in the last two years.

The commissioner for youth and social development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu stated this during his presentation of the scorecard of the ministry to commemorate the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office.

According to him, the figure represents 170 boys and 53 girls that were rescued in the state, adding that the children have been reunited with their families after undergoing vocational training.

Dawodu said, ‘’A total number of 3,041 beggars, destitute/mentally challenged people and street children were rescued off the streets of Lagos.

“A total number of 1,408 rehabilitatees were released to their family for re-integration. During special operation, a total of 223 street children rescued; 170 boys and 53 girls.

“The ministry carried out its restoration services through psychological, cognitive, emotional social and vocational skills and also the medical team from the ministry of health provided medication therapy management.

“The Lagos State government has restated its commitment to addressing issues of neglect of child and ensuring adequate maintenance of those that have been abused to ensure victims get justice.’’

Dawodu said the mandate of the Ministry is to create an enabling environment that promotes Youth and Social Development services that give succor to the Vulnerable, driven by highly committed and motivated personnel.

Dawodu said the correctional and elderly care services of the Ministry are aimed at preventing relapse, rehabilitating and integrating offenders for behavioral modifications.