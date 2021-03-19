The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Katsina State Field Office, says it will ensure petrol is sold at the government-approved price in the state.

The government-approved price is from N162 to N165 per litre.

The Controller of DPR in Katsina Field Office, Mr Muhammad Abdurahaman, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Friday.

Abulrahaman said that some major petroleum marketers in the state were selling petrol above the approved price.

“We are told that dealers normally sell the product at 6:00 AM and close around 9:00 a.m. because they don’t want to sell at the government-approved price.

“We will not tolerate this act, this is sabotage, we will make sure that all major dealers comply.

“We will make sure that fuel is sold to the right people at the right places and at the right time,” he said.

The controller urged members of the public to report any filling station selling the product above the government-approved price.

Abdurahaman said that some petrol stations were recently sealed for selling above the official price in Katsina Town.

He said that the owners of the stations were fined and asked to write an undertaking to be doing the needful.

NAN reports that some petrol stations were sealed on Monday for selling petrol between N170 and N180 per litre. (NAN)