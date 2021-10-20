Hours after the attack on traditional rulers in Njaba local government area of Imo State on Tuesday, the State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, has said the command will nab the fleeing gunmen.

This is even as he insisted that only two monarchs were killed during the shooting spree, while one sustained gunshot wounds.

Spokesperson for the command, Michael Abattam, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The two monarchs killed during the attack are Eze S. C Osunwa of Ihebinowere Autonomous Community and Eze Barr A. E Durueburuo, Obi of Okwudor Autonomous Community while Eze A. N Onyeka (JP) of Nkume Autonomous Community sustained gunshot injury.

According to the police, the Njaba local government Transition chairman, Hon. Iheanacho had invited 15 traditional rulers to a meeting without informing any of the security agencies.

Abattam said the meeting was in progress when suspected armed IPOB/ESN memebers invaded the venue.

“While the meeting was in progress, armed bandits suspected to be IPOB/ ESN members came and started shooting at them indiscriminately after which they ran back into the bush,” Abatam said.

He further explained that while they await rebuilding of the Njaba Police Division, policemen are stationed in vehicular patrols in the area to checkmate crime and criminality following the invasion by some yet-to-be identified gunmen alleged to be IPOB/ ESN terror groups members, who attacked the Njaba Police Division and razed it down during which two policemen lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the State Police boss has expressed his condolences to the families of the two slain traditional rulers and enjoined people to go about their lawful businesses, saying they will bring the perpetrators of the attak to book.