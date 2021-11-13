The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone, has expressed shock on the news of the death of Tordue Salem.

The president general of the group, Goodluck Ibem, in a statement, said the killing of Tordue was wickedness of the highest order and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

Ibem said, “The perpetrators no matter how highly placed must be brought to justice. The gruesome assassination of Salem contravenes the commitment undertaken in Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to protect everyone’s freedom of opinion and expression and to create the conditions for its effective exercise, and mindful that this right is an essential prerequisite for the progress and development of a democratic society, governed by the rule of law and respect for human rights.

“From all indications, the gruesome assassination of Salem is a calculated attempt by some power brokers to intimidate the men of the fourth estate of the realm from performing their civil duties and responsibilities.

“The entire process sounds like tales by moon light. For the police to find the corpse of Salem means that some suspects involved in the murder of Salem took them to the place where they kept his corpse. We want the police to tell us who the suspects are, who hired them to kill Salem and the reason why he was murdered.

“There is no killing without a motive. Salem is a professional journalist and not a common criminal that will be assassinated over sweets or biscuits. We demand that the police must expose and bring to Justice all the actors involved in the murder of Salem Tordue.

“We want to let the Federal government, state governments and all state actors to know that we will not entertain any form of impunity against journalists. The tales by moon light story on Salem is totally unacceptable to us. The killers of Salem must be found and prosecuted openly by relevant authorities. No form of secrecy will be entertained in this trial.”