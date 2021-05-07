BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday declared that his administration will uphold the recently signed new minimum wage, as well as maintain the existing workers salaries structures notwithstanding the nation’s economic crunch.

The governor who made this known during the breaking of fast (Iftar) with the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state promised that the forthcoming local government elections slated for July 24, would not be skewed in favour of the ruling party.

The Federal Government had on Tuesday made a statement suggesting that it might slash workers salaries and merge agencies, to cope with the dwindling economic situation in the country.

But addressing the APC leaders at the Iftar, Abiodun vowed that his government would not slash salaries of its workforce, saying his administration would rather continue to be creative in its bid to make the state economically viable and financially strong.

“We are being very creative with financing. I was watching on television where I saw one of my brother governors say they might have to reverse the minimum wage. I want to assure you that Ogun State will not reverse on minimum wage”, the governor maintained.

On the LG elections, Abiodun informed the party leaders that he would not share political positions among men and women who are party faithful during the elections, but promote equal participation, noting that leaders of the ruling party in the state must show that they are products of democracy.

“We must be consistent; we must show that we have learnt from other people’s lessons and that we are a product of democracy. We had done primaries when somebody else did not want primaries, we subjected ourselves to the party process,’’ he said.