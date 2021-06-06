You said during a recent interview that the six million metering gap will be closed before the current administration’s tenure will expire. How do you hope to achieve this?

Successful projects have certain characteristics: Is is funded? Is there proper monitoring and evaluation? and is there a feedback mechanism from the beneficiaries? So in the case of the National Mass Metering Programme it was designed that way. Mr President mandated the funding and the Ministry of Power and NERC looked through the requirements; these are loans that are going to the DisCos but they are mandated to provide free meters to all of the consumers in their network that don’t have meters. So we’ve already seen good progress. At the home to home level we have the tracking of the geo-location and the phone numbers of all the over 400,000 that have already been metered in Phase Zero. We should conclude this phase by July and then Phase 1 will be for four million meters that will kick off shortly after July.

How feasible are these timelines and what are the challenges encountered so far in the implementation of this project?

The Phase Zero was for one million meters and we’ve done about 400,000 plus installed. Although we have more than 600,000 delivered to the distribution network of companies or purchased. Obviously, installations are lagging behind the deliveries. We should meter up and then conclude the first one million by end of July.

The challenges we saw were on the trained personnel for the installation. Many of the providers have had to hire more personnel, they’ve never installed this many meters in this amount of time and then with Covid 19 there were some supply constraints as well but then we’ve gotten pass those and we are confident that come end of July we should close Phase Zero and launch Phase 1.

When will the unbundling of the TCN begin and has government decided to commercialise, privatise or concession the parts?

The Act provides for an unbundling to happen and after the unbundling you can link TCN to privatization Act which has it as one of the company or agencies that should be commercialized, privatized and concessioned. Step one needs to happen first which is the unbundling and there are very advanced and active discussions between the ministry of power and BPE and NCP in terms of recommending to the President for the unbundling to occur. The Act requires that the Minister of Power with the NCP will recommend to the President for the unbundling to happen. The DG BPE has mentioned this as one of the item on his schedule agenda and the Minister of Power is very actively driving this as well. So I think the step one which is unbundling will occur and then the parallels so that we are not slow, there is also analysis ongoing on how to commercialize, concession or privatize based on the number of different options that we have available to us.

When can we expect this to happen?

As we work BPE and NCP already launched details on identifying the transaction adviser for Zungeru. BPE has also put out an EoI (Expression of Interest) for the Niger Delta Power. So we are working in an orderly manner. What will happen is as soon as we are ready, BPE and Ministry of Power will put out a schedule then the media and the citizens can hold us accountable.

Do you think NERC is doing its regulatory function effectively, given customers’ complaints of being ripped off through estimated billing and inexplicable charges even for prepaid power consumers?

Mr President had a very good idea which was to create a Presidential Power Sector Reform Working Group and post-privatization, the Nigerian Electricity Supply NESI became very distributed in leadership and control and there are somethings that are under the purview of the BPE and the National Council on Privatisation for given the whole DisCo shares. There are other things under the Ministry of Power, big new infrastructure projects. Other items are controlled by private investors and then CBN and Ministry of Finance because of the challenges of liquidity in the sector. So mr President looked at it and said let us have a body or group that is not meant to replace any leadership or constituted authority but is meant to be a space where we can talk and design policy. So his Excellency the Vice President leads that power working group with the governor of Kaduna as a member and the finance and power ministers as well as the central bank governor. I serve as a secretary to that committee. But NERC, BPE, NBET have also joined those sessions. So that has allowed us to have clear policy direction to NERC which the commission can effectively implement within their powers. Because one of the challenges the regulator has had on doing tariff reviews on time, on being able to hold the distribution companies and other players to account is sometimes policy created an environment where there was moral hazards and government was not doing it’s part which then made the work of the regulators more difficult because of difficulty in enforcement or doing its function.

So I think with the service-based tariff, NERC has designed and implemented we are seeing a lot of innovation and the Chairman Sanusi Garuba is a problem solver and we are confident in his capabilities and the rest of the commission.

The Nigerian power sector has been enmeshed in grid inefficiencies, how do you think this can be addressed?

The Minister of Power’s approach has been to emphasize the need to move from consuming and subsidies to investing in infrastructure. So I explained the $3 billion to $5 billion to be put into infrastructure and that will be primarily used to bridge the gap between what we have in generation to link to our transmission and distribution.

One of the areas that we identified was the interphases between the 132 and 133 KV points where the transmission load goes into the distribution network, almost 700+interphases and many of them have challenges. So we find it that when the power goes into the distribution network it would either drop or not have the appropriate reliability. So through the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria a fund was devised. TCN was doing many of these projects on the bases of their internally generated revenues IGR as they get them. The idea was for them to partner with DisCos and to complete all of that work in 12-15 months and we anticipate that with the repair of those interphases we will get a boost of about 1000 to 1500megawatts in a short period of time. And then the DisCos as well through the CBN Emergency fund have resources to invest in their network to improve and move people that that are in Band D to C, then Band C to B thereby improving their power. So between those two funds that are active, approved and available that the central bank is driving, we have about N240 billion, going into distribution and transmission in a very short period of time there should be significant improvements.

And then as I said we are working on TREP (Transmission Rehabilitation Expansion Programme) with the donors and development finance institutions. We are confident that by the end of the life of this administration we can see clear line of cycle, we’ll be at about 10,000 megawatts of electricity.

Are there projects being implemented in the renewable power space?

We have a plan to electrify 25 million Nigerians by creating five million solar connections through the implementation agencies, the ministry of power, the rural electrification agency under the economic sustainability plan. The program is called Solar-Power Naija and we’ve put in funding of about N140 billion that can be accessed by private developers to use for solar home systems, these are the small 50watts to 200watts systems, or to build mini grids. We announced about a month ago and we launched the programme in Jigawa with a 1000 connections in Jengefe, Roni Local government area around the Kazaure axis and that was a Public-Private Partnership between the private developer A-Solar and the Niger Delta power holding company and it was a N7 billion transaction. We have a pipeline that the rural electrification agency is looking through of up to about N50 billion of either private or public private partnership to drive this initiative and we are confident that under the monitoring of the Vice President under the Economic Sustainability Plan this project will be successful. That a big renewable swing but actively the government will continue to put money into the rural electrification fund that REA (Rural Electrification Agency) manages and also budgeting as much as possible with REA and the Ministry of Power to provide power to primary health care centres and unity schools during the Covid period. We are very interested in the renewable space we are putting 30megawatts into the Universities through the energizing education initiative.

What is the future of the power sector of Nigeria?

This administration is interested in power for industrial use and also power to support our electrification targets. To get people that don’t have power onto some form of electricity and that is why we have the duo strategy of reforming the on grid sector and driving investment in and also catalyzing investment into the off grid sector. Cos off grid, there may not be so much power but the impact on lives is large and you can see from the work that we are doing investment is coming back into the sector. The Yola Disco transaction was recently concluded, with BPE. We announced late last year that Transcorp has purchased AFAM Gas power and AFAM Plc for about N105 billion and we are seeing different types of investment coming into both the off grid and on grid sector and we can see with the DFIs funding that we’ve been able to secure that the requirements to access monies from the world and AfDB, we are meeting those. So I think we are confident in the trajectory we will eliminate the metering gap, we will boost on grid power supply, we would provide energy to millions of Nigerians off grid that don’t have it. The legacy of Mr President on the Power reform will be very positive.