Members of Opomulero Osun, a powerful unit within the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in Osun State, have pledged their commitment to keep the flag and ensure that the party retains power in the state.

The party reiterated their commitment when they paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Osun State and pioneer National Chairman of APC, Chief Adebisi Akande in his Ila Orangun country home.

Speaking, the chairman and former Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon Adewale Afolabi lauded Chief Adebisi Akande for the continuous fatherly role he has been playing and for making himself available to members at all times.

According to him, the visit was not the first time the team would pay to Chief Akande for counsel and guidance on some knotty issues, adding that they have never been denied elderly guides.

In his response, Chief Adebisi Akande commended members of the team for rising up to be counted in the effort to strengthen and reposition the party in Osun state.

He enjoined all the members to rise up and support the ongoing move to embrace new members that want to join the party and also work on improving the fortune of the party in the forthcoming election to secure a second term for Governor Gboyega Oyetola and continuity of progressive ideals in the state.