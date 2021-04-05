By OBINNA OGBONNAYA |

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said that there is no excuse for the killings of innocent people of Egedegede community by suspected Herdsmen insisting that the perpetrators must be fished out and prosecuted.

Vice President Osinbajo, made the disclosure at the Christian Ecumenical Center Abakaliki while addressing stakeholders of the state noted that from some of the presentations made by members of the community, it would lead to the arrest of the masterminds and perpetrators of the act.

He maintained that despite the pains and agony, the killings might have caused the people, it does not call for retaliation and war adding that the country is better together than divided.

Prof Osinbajo assured that the Federal Government would need up security in the troubled areas.

“This massacre is very sad indeed and very unfortunate. I am here just not self, I am here also at the direction of Mr. President. At times when things like this happen, when people are killed, when incidents like this happen and you feel particularly outraged,” he said.

eason is that those who have been mercilessly massacred are people like you and I who have hopes and aspiration; young ones, females and children who are people who woke up in the morning and are expected to go about their normal business”.

“They are expected to goh out and fend for themselves but they end up dead not because of anything they have done wrong but because of a cowardly wicked act by some of some other people who live in the same community with them”.