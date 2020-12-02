By Chinelo Chikelu |

Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has said Nigeria will host the first fashion fabric cultural exchange and exhibition with Korea next year.

The director-general made this known at the Korea Nigeria Joint Project for Traditional Clothing Design, a fashion exhibition featuring Nigerian traditional styles made with Korean traditional silk material, and traditional Korean wears rendered in local African fabrics of Ankara and lace, which opens from November 27 to December 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed by Hanbok Designers, Lee Youndae and Lee Haemi, the

exhibition which marked the tenth anniversary of the Korea Culture Center in Nigeria, is collaboration with the culture center and the Korea Silk Research Institute KOSRI.

Advertisements

Otunba Runsewe, who missed the exhibition’s opening at the weekend while away at the council’s just concluded National Festival of Arts and Culture, Jos, Plateau State, was led on a private tour of the exhibition by the KCCN director, Lee Jin Su.

The DG decked in traditional Nigerian ‘babariga’ made of Jinju silk with neckline and lower sleeves decorated with embroidery, and his wife in a traditional Nigerian long gown and overlaying wrapper of same material and embroidery, described the project as a demonstration of the potentials of further exchanges between the two countries.

Advertisements





“It is a statement of the very strong bilateral relationship between Korea and Nigeria. It is a statement that there are more things to exchange between us. I am looking forward to decorating them in Nigerian fabrics.