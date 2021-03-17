BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, AZA MSUE |

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has reiterated his administration’s stance not to negotiate with bandits, saying that his job as governor is to enforce the law and help to prosecute people who commit offences.

el-Rufai restated his government’s position during an expanded meeting of the state security council which was held at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House yesterday.

In addition to regular members from the state government, security agencies and traditional rulers, the meeting featured religious leaders and invited guests from professional associations, trade unions and civil society groups.

el-Rufai said, “We will not engage with the bandits or kidnappers. Private citizens like clerics and clergy men can do so in their individual capacities, to preach to them and ask them to repent. We also want them to repent but it is not our job to ask them to do so”, he added.

Meanwhile, sequel to the recent abduction of students and teachers in Kaduna schools, Kaduna State government has ordered the closure of all private and public schools in Kajuru local government area of the state effective from 16th March, 2021.

This was contained in a memo released to that effect by the zonal education office, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State.

The said memo, dated March 16th, was addressed to all principals of public and private schools in the local government for immediate action.

The memo directed that the schools should close due to the prevailing security challenges in the area and should remain closed until further notice.

Abigail Adze, director of quality assurance authority, Sabon Tasha who signed the memo on behalf of the director general of schools quality assurance, said the decision was taken in view of the security challenges in Kajuru LGA of the state.

On Monday, gunmen again attacked a primary school at Rama in Birnin-Gwari LGA of the state and abducted 3 teachers. An attempt was also made to kidnap students of Government Science Secondary School, Ikara on Saturday before it was foiled.