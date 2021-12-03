Lagos State University (LASU) students have expressed their readiness to participate in the proposed peace walk being organised by the Lagos State government to herald the healing of Lagos in the aftermath of last year’s #EndSARS protests in the state.

The students of the state-owned tertiary institution who came out in large numbers to welcome the governor, who is also the Visitor of the institution, said they had all resolved to participate in “A Walk for Peace” with the governor for peace and prosperity of the state.

LASU students made their resolve on the peace walk known yesterday through their Student Union President, Oladipupo Uthman Badmus, during the sitting of the students representatives council, the legislative arms of the Students Union Government.

The sitting was the first council session to be held at the newly built Students Arcade of the school, which was commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu yesterday.

Speaking during the sitting, which was witnessed by Governor Sanwo-Olu, the vice-chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Tunji-Bello, special adviser to Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and members of the institution’s governing board, among others, Badmus and speaker of the Students Representatives Council, Mustapha Adejuwon, who led students to welcome Governor Sanwo-Olu described him as youth-centric governor.

“To Mr. Governor, Sir, it is what you signed up for but we are indebted to you. Be rest assured, whenever you walk, we will work with you. We will be by your side. Whenever you run, we will run with you to the end,” Badmus said on behalf of LASU students.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who had the first session with the Students Representatives Council, charged the students to join hands with the state government and LASU management for the institution to make it competitive among notable universities in the world.