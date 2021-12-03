Commissioner representing Cross River State on the board of the National Population Commission, Navy Capt. Charles Ogwa (retd) has said the commission is 97 per cent ready for the conduct of population and housing census proposed for next year.

Ogwa, who spoke yesterday on the activities of the commission ahead of the proposed census billed for next year, declared that NPC was fully prepared to conduct the exercise.

He said, “What the commission has done is that we have prepared both the budget, started the pre-census activities and we propose to hold the National Population and Housing Census in the second quarter of 2022, subject to the approval of the president.

“We have started core activities towards holding this census in 2022 and started with enumeration area demarcation of all the 774 local government areas and today we are just doing mop up and in Cross River State they are on the field now.

“We have finished enumeration in Biase. We have gone to Abi at Ebijakara and have now moved on to Obubra and from there on to Yala.

“The second pre-test activity in the state which runs from December 3 to 10 will cover Akamkpa, Abi, Ikom and Obanliku,” he said.

While commenting on the benefits of the proposed exercise to the country, the NPC commissioner stated that with the questionnaire, a lot of data would be generated to help in the development of the country.

The NPC commissioner averred that the commission’s new technology had been deployed to help in the reduction to almost zero per cent human interference in addition to being digitized to eliminate paper completely.

He appealed to residents of the state to assist the enumerators who would visit their communities and homes to get information from members of the public adding that cooperation from residents of the state would determine the success or otherwise of the conduct of the exercise.