Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed federal government’s commitment to redress the inequalities in the Niger Delta region by improving the quality of lives of the people.

Akpabio made the promise yesterday, during the commissioning and handing over of a block of six classrooms at Uwheru town, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, to the state government.

Represented by the director of economic empowerment in the ministry, Mr Philip Ndiomu, the minister said that the construction of the class blocks is one of the Quick Win Intervention Projects in 2017, which served as a palliative approach with the goal of improving quality of lives of the people of the region.

A statement by the director, press and public relations in the ministry, Deworitshe Patricia, quoted Akpabio as saying that the project is one of the gains and achievements recorded under the Change Agenda of the federal government and the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that two other blocks of classrooms are now completed and also being commissioned at Nneise in Imo and Tombia, in Bayelsa States respectively.

He revealed that all aspects of the projects construction were awarded to the indigenous and local contractors, noting that the construction process has benefitted the community through the created employment opportunities for the youths of the host and neighbouring communities.

In his response, the representative of Delta State government, Dr Steve Igheghe, commended the federal government and the ministry for the laudable project.

He disclosed that the state government would give all necessary assistance to sustain the project by assigning teachers to the community before resumption in September.

Earlier in his welcome address, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Babayo Ardo, who was represented by the deputy director, housing and urban development, Mr Bala Agbu Tsoken reiterated the commitment of Mr President towards improvement in the educational conditions of the people.