BY ABAH ADAH |

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has the capacity of transmitting 8,100MW of electricity at the moment, while working towards improving further.

The transmission company in a statement said localised outages and load-shedding have nothing to do with TCN because the transmission unit, though has such capacity, can only take the quantum of power generated which in turn depends on what the distribution companies (DisCos) can take per time.

The statement said TCN grid network has the capacity of 8,100MW even as it continues to work towards completing ongoing projects to further increase its capacity.

The statement reads in part, “It would be wrong to attribute most localised outages and load-shedding of consumers’ feeders to TCN. Discos can only off-take what is generated, while Gencos can only generate what Discos can off-take. Each of the 11 DisCos has its own challenges which may necessitate outage in certain places per time,” the statement read in part.

TCN also said Gwagwalada-Karu line does not exist as has been mentioned in some quarters as there is no direct link between Gwagwalada and Karu Transmission Substation.

“On the Gwagwalada – Apo line however, there is a tee-off on the line which feeds Kukwaba Transmission Substation through Apo Transmission Substation. TCN does not have any problem at its Kukwaba or Apo Substation that would require cutting supply to any of Abuja DisCo feeders,” TCN explained in the statement.

“At the 2x60MVA Karu Transmission Substation, all the feeders are set based on the load demand and nomination presented by AEDC on a daily basis.

The transmission company however admitted that it is a fact that TCN has pockets of challenges as with every other participant in the value chain.