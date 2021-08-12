Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed his avowed commitment to the timely completion of the World Bank-backed Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP).

The governor has also appealed to the World Bank not to withdraw its conditional no objection for the Second Pool of Long Term Investments (PLTI2) BERs, and make available funding for the contracts.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement on Wednesday, indicated that the state also corrected insinuations that the World Bank had withdrawn its commitment to IUFMP due to display of undue interests by the governor.

The commitment of the governor and Oyo State government, “is coming at a time when World Bank, in its correspondence of July 30th, 2021, to Governor Makinde, pointed out administrative issues and strengthening of the safeguard team.

“The Bank, nonetheless, expressed a recognition of Governor Makinde’s unwavering support to the important project.”

The World Bank said it recognised “…Your Excellency’s unwavering support to this important project for the safety and well-being of Ibadan’s citizens.”

He noted that while a correspondence from the World Bank, signed by Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, country director, Nigeria, Western and Central Africa Region, had conveyed the determination of the status of its support for the project, the said decision was not as a result of undue interference by Governor Makinde.

“The government of Oyo State remains committed to its letter of undertaking submitted to the Bank in May 2021,” the statement said.