Kaduna State Government approached the last local government elections with a greater sense of responsibility than just winning and it turned out that the ruling party won fair and square because it was victorious in the 15 out of the 16 area councils that have been declared.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who said this at the council chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, noted that the APC-led government of Kaduna state was confident that the ruling party will win the election because of its policies and programmes as well as the projects that it has executed.

Speaking when he received intervention from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, El-Rufai noted that ‘’it is good to win but we will like to win fairly and squarely. We don’t like to cheat or rig elections or abuse the will of the people.’’

‘’We are confident that we have done well enough for the people of Kaduna state, for all reasonably minded people, to come out and support our party’s candidates. And that was what happened across the state. Out of the 16 local governments that have been declared, we have won 15, without having to cheat or do anything. So, why rig elections in the first place?’’, he said.

The governor praised the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh for his contribution to the success of the local government election.

‘’We appreciate you because we know how much you have contributed to the success of the local government election, in addition to the personal example of flying all the way from Lagos just to cast one vote. We are very grateful. We appreciate that show of leadership,’’ he added.

El-Rufai also expressed gratitude for NIMASA’s prompt intervention to support IDPs as well as to invest in the education sector of Kaduna state.

Speaking earlier, Dr Jamoh congratulated the governor for not just conducting a credible and transparent local government election but for using Electronic Voting Machines for the second time in the conduct of area council elections.

He praised El-Rufai for allowing the will of the people to prevail because he was elected to serve the people, adding that ‘’we can beat our chest for successfully conducting electronic voting for the second time.’’

The Director General who said that NIMASA had earlier given donations to 27 states, noted that ‘’our donation is in three categories. Category one is the income generation palliatives which is going to make the IDPs to be self-reliant.’’

According to him, the palliatives in this category include sewing machines, grounding machines, vulcanizing machines, tricycles, motorcycles and barbers’ clippers, adding that 240 people will benefit.

Dr Jamoh said that the second category is food and other household items for people who are still in IDP camps and they will get rice, cooking oil, macaroni and other food stuff and 1,500 people are expected to benefit from this intervention.

The DG of NIMASA said that the agency will give computers and textbooks to Kaduna State University (KASU) under the third category of its intervention.