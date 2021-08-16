The Yobe State Federal Commissioners Forum has described the performance of Governor Mai Mai Mala Buni who is also the chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee in repositioning the state as well as the party as an effort worth commendations.

A statement issued by the director general, Press Affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said the chairman of the Forum, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi stated this when he led other members on a solidarity visit to the governor in Abuja.

Amshi said they visited Buni to identify with the laudable achievements recorded by the present administration in the state, as well as exemplary leadership exhibited in manning the affairs of the APC as a ruling party.

“We take this opportunity to appreciate and congratulate you most sincerely for the giant strides you have recorded so far as the governor of our dear Yobe State as well as the chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. “Your achievements in these assignments speaks volumes of your capabilities, you are indeed a pride to all Yobeans” Engr Amshi said.

He assured the readiness of the Forum to contribute to the development of the state. “The Forum will explore opportunities for Yobe state indigenes in Federal establishments.

“We will also explore areas that would add value to the economy of the state” the Chairman assured.

Responding, Governor Buni thanked the Forum for identifying with the developments in the state.

“I thank you all for your words of encouragement and this will spur us to do more to move the state forward,” he said.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of the state and to struggle for the state’s share of appointments, projects and programmes.

The members of the forum are Engr Ahmed Amshi, chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Alh Mai Aliyu Mohammed, commissioner, National Population Commission, Alh Modu Aji Juluri, commissioner Revenue Allocation Commission, Alh Dauda Yahaya commissioner National Salaries Commission, Alh Jibrin Maigari commissioner Federal Character Commission and Alh Modu Nguru commissioner Public Complaints Commission.