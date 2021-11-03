Wife of Kwara State governor, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, yesterday disclosed that she had empowered over 6,000 women in different vocational skills and provided work tools to them to be productively engaged in the last two years in the state.

She said they had equally promoted entrepreneur’s initiatives to residents in the state and exposed them to larger markets and endearing possibilities.

Mrs. AbdulRasaq made this known on the first day of Neca’s Network of Women Entrepreneurs (NNEW) conference themed “Commitment to Excellence” held at Neca’s House located in Ikeja central business district, Lagos.

She commended the NNEW for putting the summit together to further, encourage and support women entrepreneurs.

“With this initiative of NNEW, I am well convinced that we are on track and it is equally heartwarming to know that your organization has over the years developed the managerial capacity of over three thousand women in Kwara, Abuja, Ogun and River states.

According to her, women’s place in building any economy cannot be overemphasized, adding that women must recognize that they are important economic and political forces and tools for nation building,’’ she said.