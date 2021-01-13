The federal government has debunked reports making rounds that it has put on hold the January 18, 2021 resumption of schools due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Director, press and public relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the date is only subject to review in a situation where COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

He said, “The federal government has not postponed January 18th resumption date. The minister said January 18th is subject to review by COVID-19.

“So, if COVID-19 Task Force gets up tomorrow and says we are having over 5000 infections and we can’t resume, that is the review we are

talking about”, he said.

The minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had stated during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that government is reviewing the resumption date for a final decision.

The minister was quoted as saying: “You will all agree with me that what is happening presently is not friendly. And earlier before we made the announcement on resumption, it was agreed that it was not sacrosanct.”