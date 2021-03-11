Yoruba self-acclaimed activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo has warned those creating disunity in the Yoruba nation to desist and work towards the goal of achieving unity among the Yoruba race irrespective of political affiliation.

Sunday Igboho was reacting to a statement by OPC leader in Oyo, Mr Oluomo who told newsmen that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a misinformation expert.

Recall that Fani-Kayode had tweeted that the Iskilu wakili killing people is still at large, a tweet which has generated reactions from the OPC leaders in Oyo state.

But Chief Sunday Igboho in a press statement through his media aide, Olayomi Koiki had reiterated his support for Chief Femi Fani Kayode, stating that he has never doubted him and had no reason to doubt Fani-Kayode’s commitments to the struggle to attain the goal of Yoruba nation.

Igboho said, “Anyone who is willing to support the agitation for the Yoruba Nation is highly welcome, the goal is ‘YORUBA NATION NOW’.

“We know what we want and no going back. Every other side talk is nothing but a distraction. we are fully focused, YORUBA NATION is the goal.

Let me reiterate, anything you did not hear from me, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) or my spoke person Olayomi Koiki of Koiki Media is not a fact.

Igboho said there is no reason to doubt Fani-Kayode who has been rightly identified as a stakeholder in the struggle for the Yoruba Nation.

He said, “Chief Femi Fani Kayode is one of the stakeholders that identifies with us on the struggle of Yoruba Nation agitation.”

He can give his own advice at any time as regards the agitation and there’s no reason to doubt him. We have 100 per cent confidence in him.

Let’s not talk with envy, We must unite and stay strong in one voice.

“Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani Kayode and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race irrespective of their religion or political party affiliation.”

Chief Sunday Igboho had, at a press conference during the 7days ultimatum issued to killer herdsmen in the southwest, acknowledged Chief Fani-Kayode as someone whom he has immense respect for and listens to.

Igboho noted that Fani-Kayode was one of the few leaders who had thrown his weight behind the agitation to rid the southwest forest of killers herdsmen.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode had at some point visited Chief Igboho in his Ibadan home in what was tagged as a solidarity visit in the press.