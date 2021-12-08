Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that over 9,000 civil/public servants had been trained by his administration to enhance service delivery.

Makinde revealed this while speaking at the training workshop organised by the Ministry of Establishments and Training for civil/public servants, held at the Ibadan Business School, Old Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, charged the civil/public servants in the state to be committed to their work and admonished them to sustain ethics of the service.

He added that his administration would continue to train and retrain the state’s workforce in order to enhance its performance in order to engender high productivity.

The governor said: “When I took over the mantle of leadership on May 29th 2019, I assured the good people of Oyo State that I will bring governance to the doorstep of all and sundry. One of the ways in achieving this is through the state civil service, which is in charge of the implementation of policies for the state government.

“To this end, it is my conviction to put in place competent, qualitative, dedicated, committed, responsible and incorruptible civil service that will be able to stand the test of time.”

Earlier, cdommissioner for Establishment and Training, Alhaji Ayansiju Lawal, said a total number of 195 staff were drawn from all ministries, departments and agencies to train them on effective time management, emotional intelligence and effective customer service in the public/civil sector.