Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has expressed happiness that with the support of the people of Bauchi, his administration was able to reposition the state to an enviable position worthy of emulation.

Advertisements





In a statement signed by his special adviser on media, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the governor noted that his administration has taken the path to societal growth, as it remains focused and determined to leave its footprints on the sands of time.

He said that his administration has transformed the state’s infrastructure and ensured security of lives and property as well as the transformation of health, education, agriculture, human development, and water supply, among other sectors of the economy, notwithstanding the poor economic base of the state.

The governor, in a message marking this year’s Democracy Day in Bauchi, expressed gratitude to Allah for the giant strides of his administration in the last two years.

“The two-year journey was not a bed of roses and it wasn’t that easy. But with determination and the support enjoyed from the good people of the state, we were able to pilot the affairs of government to a sound socio-political pedestal”, he said.

“In the course of the journey to greatness, the government had to introduce several administrative and financial management mechanisms hitherto alien to the system to support the Action Plan to fruition within the two-year period.

“As a government with a mandate to serve, it will be a repeat to remind the people of how we found the state littered with infrastructural decay and lack of direction. We met Bauchi State lacking in development with abandoned projects that could not be completed”, he added.

Mohammed stated that his government inherited an ugly situation and gathered enough strength to change the narratives with the rolling out of its blueprint and commenced action that saved the situation for the betterment of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, the story has changed. The Government has justified the confidence reposed in it. We have touched the lives of our people positively. We have changed the narratives and restored the lost glory of the state with pride”, he contented.