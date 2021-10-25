White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) Nigeria in partnership with AID Foundation has launched the “What Women Want” campaign in Kaduna.

The launch began with a simple idea: Ask those who most use maternal and reproductive health services to tell us what they most needed.”

Nearly 1.2 million women and adolescent girls from 114 countries participated in the campaign while in Nigeria about 80,000 of the responses came from Nigeria.

The responses were aggregated and the top 10 unveiled were unveiled as the “What Women Want” campaign results. The request for more midwives was number 4 globally and number 3 for Nigeria.

Women are demanding for more midwives in health facilities to ensure improved reproductive health services. But, the demand for more midwives is not just from women, the World Health Organization (WHO) also declared 2020 the International Year of the Midwife and the Nurse.

This provided an important opportunity to take action to improve the state of midwives and the midwifery profession and for the first time, countries across the world could unite in recognition of the essential role that midwives play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Health Coverage.

In response to demands at local and global level for more midwives, WRA global is partnering with the International Confederation of Midwives and in Nigeria, the National Association of Nurses and Midwives to launch another phase of the “What Women Want” campaign tagged: “Midwife Voices, Midwives’ Demands” with the aim of reaching 50,000 midwives globally.

In Nigeria, the campaign will reach 8,000 midwives using the same open-ended question methodology as the “What Women Want Campaign: What Midwives Want Question: What do you want most in your role as a health care provider for women and girls.”

The responses will be aggregated and unveiled to enable decision makers at all levels to improve decision-making around the issues that affect midwifery, thus improving sexual reproductive health care services for women and girls.

Campaign mobilisation will take place in Kaduna, Niger, Cross-Rivers, Bauchi, Enugu, Lagos and the FCT.

Mobilisations have already commenced in Niger, Cross-Rivers, Bauchi and the FCT; midwives have been very responsive to the campaign. The campaign will run from June 2021 to March 2022 when the results will be published.