Noma, also known as cancrum oris is an infectious but non-contagious bacterial disease that starts as an inflammation of the gums, similar to a small mouth ulcer.

The infection destroys the bone and tissue very quickly, affecting the jaw, lips, cheeks, nose or eyes, depending on where the infection started, resulting in an awful disfigurement that does not fail to draw attention.

Speaking on this, the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said the condition of a Noma patient could become life threatening if the disease is not treated.

He said Noma has a mortality rate of up to 90 per cent and almost invariably

affects children from the age of two to six years, with poor health status defined by abject poverty and malnutrition.

Ehanire also said that those who survive it suffer life-long disfigurement

from defects of the face that make eating, speaking and social relationships difficult. „Social exclusion and stigma are the result“, he added.

“Noma is no longer found in developed countries of the world, but is now an

escalating public health problem in low- and even lower middle income countries, where severe economic disparity affects lives and development of children.

“Noma is therefore primarily an illness that thrives under severe malnutrition,

neglected oral health and personal hygiene, poor environmental sanitation, all among illiterate and in mostly rural areas. Predisposing and triggering factors are vitamin deficiencies, opportunistic infections, including measles and Malaria, and any immune compromising condition,“ the minister explained.

Prevention

Noma is entirely preventable if above mentioned modifiable risk factors are addressed and routine and public preventive health and immunisation programs reach target populations, said Ehanire.

Treatment

Ehanire stressed the need for early detecting and treatment of Noma, saying this can completely reverse the devastating impact and be a life-saver, noting that reatment of Noma can be long and challenging, with extended hospital stays, during which special nutritional treatment is often needed too.

However, he said a 70-bed Noma Children’s Hospital in Sokoto State was established in 1999 and treats patients in that subregion, adding that it is the only facility in Nigeria till date, catering to the specific needs of Noma patients and survivors.

“Treatment of survivors there is with highly specialised reconstructive plastic surgery and is free of charge, he explained.