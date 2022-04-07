Pneumococcal disease is a worldwide disease and it is caused by an organism called the streptococcal pneumonia. In the developing world, young children and the elderly are most affected. The disease is transmitted by direct contact with respiratory secretions from patients and healthy carriers. Serious pneumococcal infections include pneumonia, meningitis and febrile bacteraemia.

A professor of medicine and consultant at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Olufunke Adeyeye, said the disease is very severe in adult population due to the fact that immunity wanes off with age.

While citing WHO report, Adeyeye said about five per cent of all total cases of pneumococcal disease worldwide is said to occur in Nigeria. “Five per cent is a lot. Africa and Asia contribute about two third of all the cases in the world and Nigeria just came third, after India and China. This is a major health problem that is not having enough attention,” she added.

On economic impact, Adeyeye said the organism is a frequent cause of hospitalisation, adding that when people come down with community acquired pneumonia, particularly the elderly, they are usually very ill, and when they are hospitalised, they spend reasonable days in the hospital and money in paying for investigation, treatment/drugs.

“It has a significant economic impact on patients. It can lead to blood borne infection and meningitis. Several local studies have showed that eight out of nine persons with meningitis due to this organism, die. This is a disease that can impact negatively on morbidity and mortality. Another study also showed that the mortality from pneumococcal infection in Nigeria, can be as high as 39 to 51 per cent,“ she said.

On the risk factors, Adeyeye said people who live in extreme poverty; people living in over-crowded places; people living with HIV and underlying conditions like pulmonary infection, asthma, chronic renal failure, liver problem and diabetes are predisposed to the disease.

To halt the high prevalence of the organism in Nigeria, the consultant said immunisation is an important strategy to prevent streptococcal pneumonia infection in whatever age one might be.

“Streptococcal pneumonia infection is a vaccine preventable disease for children and adult respectively. There is a recommendation that every adult between the age of 19 to 64, that have underlying chronic conditions that could reduce immunity in the body like diabetes, sickle cell disease and HIV, should receive a streptococcus pneumonia vaccine. Also, healthy adults (65 years and above) are advised to get streptococcus pneumonia vaccine.”

She however tasked the media and relevant stakeholders to increase awareness and proffer ways of preventing pneumococcal disease, thereby reducing the burden in Nigeria.