Contrary to popular belief that hair loss is associated with age, a trichologist, Adekunle Balogun, has said that hair loss can occur at any age, adding that hair loss can even be present from birth (congenital hair loss).

Causes

He said the causes are numerous; there is auto-immune disorders, which can be triggered by bacteria infections, stress, vaccination, trauma to the skin, or exposure to any substance that becomes antigen to the body. Secondly, hair loss and scalp disorders can result from medications likes oral contraceptives and antimitotic. Thirdly, nutritional deficiencies, mostly mineral deficiency like zinc,calcium,iron can lead to these problems.

Also, chemical- induced or chemical burns, which is a result from prolonged periods of traction, such from braids/plaits or parking gel style or ponytail style, or hair loss can also occur through hot styling by using flat ironing tong, oven tong, blow-drying and hot comb.

Chemical burns through hair relaxer and hair colours will cause hair loss. Too much of exposure to radiation can lead to temporary or permanent hair loss. Hormonal imbalances can also cause hair loss.

Avoiding hair loss

To avoid hair loss, Balogun said you need to avoid any hair style that will inflict pain or tension on scalp and any pain on scalp will lead to destruction of the hair follicle and inflammation. This, eventually will lead to hair loss .

Treatment

He said there are several scalp disorders that uncertified hairdressers describe as dandruff, but they are not. only a certified trichologist and dermatologist will be able to identify dandruff from other conditions that look like it.

“The following are scalp diseases: pityriasis capitis (dandruff), pruritus (scalp), pityriasis amiantacea, lichen simplex, psoriasis, acne miliaris necortica, contact dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, etc all this above disorder are curable, except pityriasis capitis otherwise known as dandruff. For a scalp disease to be properly treated with positive results, the patient needs to see a trichologist for comprehensive diagnosis before prognosis,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, studies have shown that diet can help reduce risk of hair loss.

A 2018 study revealed that a diet containing raw vegetables and fresh herbs may reduce the risk of androgenic alopecia (female pattern baldness or male pattern baldness) or slow its onset.

On hair care, a 2018 review of studies, researchers believe that cocnut oil may help prevent hair damage from grooming and ultraviolet (UV) light exposure.

Lauric acid found in coconut oil helps bind protein in hairTrusted Source, protecting it from breakage at the root and strand. Massaging coconut oil into the scalp may promote better blood flow and help with regrowth.