There is definitely every justification for the current search by the various interests or concerned groups and individuals for Nigeria’s next president. The high speed at which the 2023 General Elections are approaching and the prevailing heightened and multi-faceted challenges in the country have made the citizens to extremely worry about who will become their next leader.

This explains the huge desperation with which Nigerians, at various levels, have already fully embarked on the scrutiny and consequent throw-up of materials for contest for the presidency. The search for fresh faces and the promotion of the familiar ones just for the purpose of packaging and putting them forward as presidential aspirants are now the most engaging projects that have begun to define the entire political process in the country.

In the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the intrigues that usually characterise the emergence of candidates have become real with a lot of mighty names being weighed for possible consideration as candidates. The happenings within the parties, especially as they relate to the nomination of presidential candidates, which are expressions of the varying political perceptions and interests have become matters for analysis and debate.

Perhaps surprisingly, the immediate past President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, is one of those politicians on whom there is currently a debate. Even with the repeated dismissal, by him, of the speculation about his possible defection from the PDP to the APC and the subsequent contest for the presidency, a lot of past and unfolding developments are an indication that it is possible for such a reality to emerge.

Right now, the various permutations about the connection between Jonathan and the APC to which he painfully lost power in 2015 after the 16-year rule of his own PDP have created the ground for some kind of conclusion that seems to point to the possible occurrence of a surprise. The obvious romance between him and President Muhammadu Buhari which is more than the natural or usual relationship between a leader and his immediate predecessor continuously gives them away as conspirators who are working towards the actualisation of a common agenda.

The much earlier visit of the APC State Governors to the former president who reportedly lobbied him to join the party was a clear confirmation of the suspicion that either he was under intensive pressure or he was deliberately trying to create a scenario that would make his movement into the APC a necessary and foreseen reality. There were several other developments that, even with the refutals by either Jonathan, PDP or the APC, appeared to be manifestations of intention to execute a defined project.

The former president might, by currently embarking on a wide consultation on his possible contest, have fully assumed that the required scenario for such an action has already been built. He must, in fact, have laid the foundation on which he, in collaboration with the other promoters of the project, intends to construct the necessary structures of the campaign.

As all these moves are being made by Jonathan and his partners, a lot of evaluation of the former president as a politician as well as the analysis of the real and perceived factors that can make or mar the project are being carried out. His personal disposition, political antecedents, sectional and other backgrounds as well as capacity for delivery which are the factors that are required for a fair assessment of his worth are now subjects of study in various circles in the country.

He is, quite alright, a politician on whom destiny bestowed the rarest opportunities in the land as evident in the manner in which, almost effortlessly and within a period of just 16 years (1999-2015), he became deputy governor, governor, vice president and president of the country. Although he was eventually defeated at the polls, his records have remained quite unbeatable and he is therefore largely considered as the weightiest of almost all the other bidders in terms of political achievements.

Moreover, by allowing for a peaceful transition of power to the opposition party after he lost the election, which was inconsistent with the style of most leaders of African countries, Jonathan demonstrated his commitment to the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria. It was this singular act that has qualified him as one of the truest democrats in Africa and for which he is now being respected globally.

But all these are factors that, on their own, can not constitute a basis or reason for a lot of the stakeholders in the political process and, of course, the various segments of the country’s citizenry to consider him for the job. It definitely takes more than all those accomplishments, especially in the context of the current national politics, to meet the diverse requirements of the basic interests groups within and beyond the political parties for nomination as a candidate and eventual election as president.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC and/or even Jonathan must have done some calculations which might have informed their decision to embark on this project. As confusing as it appears to a lot of political analysts, there is still the belief that the initiators and promoters of the project have already identified certain factors that will readily work for them.

However, their judgement is being challenged by the combination of the dominant culture in the country and a lot of the emerging issues relating to the nomination of presidential candidates by the political parties. Rotation of the presidency between the northern and southern parts of the Nigeria and also among the six geo-political zones, performance/presence of a party in the zone or even state of origin of an aspirant as well as the level of his or her acceptability across the country are clear matters for serious consideration by the stakeholders.

It is on the basis of all these and some related issues that the worth of the former president in particular and the viability of the project in general will be assessed and determined. The various interests groups in the APC will definitely insist that Jonathan should meet all those requirements as a condition for his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

On a larger scale, Nigerians will want their next leader to have an unrivalled capacity for the resolution of the various crises that are openly threatening the country’s existence. This means that if the APC throws up Jonathan as its presidential flag bearer, Nigerians will quickly recall his unsatisfactory performance as president which made them to vote him out and, most likely, repeat that particular action.